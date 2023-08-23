The Pressbox turns 18, so sit down for a drink and enjoy the ride as The Examiner's sports crew say goodbye to the Women's World Cup and hello to the NTFA finals series.
Ben Hann attended NTFA division one finals matches on both Saturday and Sunday as St Pats defeated Lilydale and Perth stayed in the competition by beating Old Launcestonians.
He described the St Pats and Lilydale match as "the best game I've seen since coming down here" and Josh Partridge had a similar encounter just metres away as North Launceston battled Kingborough.
The contest between the Tasmanian State League's top-two sides lived up to expectation, with the Tigers defeating the home side.
On a global scale, the Women's World Cup came to an end on Sunday night, with Spain overcoming in-house conflict to defeat England 1-0.
Soccer aficionado Rob Shaw unpacked the result as well as his NPL Tasmania action from Saturday ahead of another big weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.