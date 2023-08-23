The Examiner
Joseph Reg Young drove unlicensed, and with alcohol in his system

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated August 24 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 4:30am
A man was barred from driving for nine months after returning a blood alcohol concentration of 0.045. File picture
A blood alcohol reading of 0.045 was enough to bar a man from driving for several months, with the threat of jail time looming over him.

