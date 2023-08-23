A blood alcohol reading of 0.045 was enough to bar a man from driving for several months, with the threat of jail time looming over him.
Joseph Reg Young, 37, pleaded guilty to multiple driving charges including unlicensed and drink driving at the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 23.
Police prosecutor Dave Mathieson told the court that about 2.40pm on June 24, 2023 officers pulled a blue Ford over on Richard Street at Bridport.
Young, who was driving at the time, was given a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading for alcohol.
The man did not produce a licence when asked, and Mr Mathieson told the court Young said he hadn't held one "for years" and that he "wasn't real good with paperwork".
The court heard Young also admitted he had consumed two beers that afternoon.
A subsequent test at Scottsdale Police Station showed Young had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.045 and that his licence had not been renewed after it expired in 2016.
Defence counsel Grant Tucker said Young had "no intention" of driving that afternoon, and made a spur-of-the-moment decision to travel to his family's shack near Tomahawk after a "heated argument" with his partner.
Mr Tucker said Young had found himself in unfortunate circumstances, including a recent diagnosis of liver failure with a poor prognosis.
Young was also illiterate, according to Mr Tucker, which made it difficult for him to obtain a driver licence however he hoped to after the court matters concluded.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Young's record was a "shocking one", as this was the fifth time Young had been before the court for alcohol-related driving offences.
The most recent of these was in 2016 when Young returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.028.
Mr Brown said if Young had renewed his licence rather than letting it expire, he would not have faced court as the alcohol concentration was below the legal limit for a licensed driver.
The magistrate gave Young a stern warning, and said if the man offended again he would likely wind up behind bars.
"What today has done is reawaken the old matters," Mr Brown said.
"If you offend in this way again, even with a low reading, you will face a term of actual imprisonment.
"It is absolutely critical you do not drive with alcohol in your system again."
Mr Brown sentenced Young to a nine month driving disqualification, backdated to June 24, and a $900 fine.
