The state's planning tribunal has overturned a decision last year by the City of Launceston to refuse the development of a new medical centre in Newstead.
Councillors last year voted against approval of the specialist plastic and reconstructive practice on the basis that it would create traffic issues and affect Elphin Road's character.
But the Resource Management and Planning Appeal Tribunal earlier this month ordered that the council's decision be set aside and that it issue a permit for the development.
The medical centre is intended to operate from Monday to Friday, between 8.30am and 5.30pm, and on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.
There will be car parking for at least eight vehicles provided.
No more than two practitioners may undertake appointments from the premises at any one time.
