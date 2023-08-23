Devonport confirmed back-to-back doubles and a sixth NPL Tasmania title in eight years with a ruthless 5-0 win at Launceston United.
Although realistically already uncatchable, Strikers made it mathematically certain with three evenly-spaced goals giving them a comfortable half-time lead after which the result was never in doubt.
Max Reissig set up Roberto Garrido for the 12th-minute opener and Brody Denehey pounced with tidy finishes on 25 and 43 minutes.
Denehey completed a classy hat-trick and Garrido finished the rout eight minutes from the start and end of the second half.
With Strikers having won every away match since Tom Ballantyne took charge two years ago and United losing all fixtures in their maiden NPL Tasmania season, both records continued.
Strikers have won 16 of their 18 league fixtures this season with another four wins delivering a successful Lakoseljac Cup defence.
Strikers had won the teams' previous match-ups 6-1 and 4-0 and this was the team's third match in a row in Launceston - racking up a 12-0 aggregate having previously beaten City 1-0 and Riverside 6-0.
The match had been rearranged after a postponement earlier this month.
United will stage a Northern derby when Riverside visit Birch Avenue at 3.45pm on Saturday. Launceston City host Clarence an hour later. Olympic and City then meet at Windsor Park next Wednesday.
In Wednesday night's Northern Championship men's action, Riverside edged a goal-fest with City 7-5.
Doubles for Dan Shaw and Ryley Wakeford were added to by Tom Knowles, Satsuki Ito and a late Quanwei penalty for the home side but City never gave up, finding the net through Jhostan Padron, Trent Mitchell, Jack Harper, Will Rodman and Will Compagne.
*************************
