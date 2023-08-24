Tasmania has long been internationally recognised for our world-class fisheries, attracting thousands of anglers a year from around the world, supporting regional communities and local businesses.
Just four years ago, Tasmania played host to 23 countries and 150 of the world's best anglers for the 2019 World Fly Fishing Championships. It was amazing.
But like so many of Tasmania's world-class assets, mismanagement and neglect over 10 years of this Liberal government have put our world-class fisheries at risk, along with our well-earned reputation.
A review of Inland Fisheries annual reports has revealed the service has received no meaningful funding increase over the past 10 years.
Perhaps even worse, the Liberals' budget papers show they have no plans to increase the service's capacity over the next four years either.
This decision is putting our Tasmanian way of life at risk and could be potentially devastating for our reputation and for our state's passionate fishers.
Sadly, the Premier has been turning a blind eye to the sustainability of our fisheries - of which Inland Fisheries is just one - for years.
For example, size and bag limit changes for sand flathead were introduced back in 2015 when Jeremy Rockliff was the Agriculture Minister in charge of the fisheries portfolio, based on populist policy rather than science.
Even back then, the Institute of Marine and Antarctic Studies highlighted to him that sand flathead were facing pressure in popular fishing locations.
But instead of following their advice - and information from the government's own recreational and scalefish advisory committees - Mr Rockliff ignored their advice and seemingly just hoped for the best.
We are now paying the price, with the most recent analysis showing that stocks have declined to critical levels - and as a result, recreational fishers are now limited to just two sand flathead.
The Liberals knew stocks were depleting, but like so many challenges facing this government, they did little more than kick the can down the road and as a consequence, the fishery is now on the brink of collapse.
To be clear, Tasmanian Labor supports the plan to safeguard the future of the sand flathead fishery, but depleting scalefish stocks have been well known for years and could have already been addressed if the Liberals hadn't ignored the issue for so long.
Of course, this is the eternal problem with a Liberal government that's spent 10 years hiding behind spin to cover up its own failures.
If the government is serious about restoring the sand flathead stock levels, it needs to do all that it can to recover this Tassie way of life.
The fact is after 10 years in power the Liberals have left Tasmania with several scalefish species assessed as depleted, which really makes you wonder how committed they are now to restoring sand flathead stocks for Tasmania's recreational fishers.
What we really need is a government that takes issues seriously from the outset instead of telling Tasmanians everything is ok and hoping the problem just goes away.
Janie Finlay is the Shadow Minister for Primary Industries and Water and Labor Member for Bass
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.