Conservationists have criticised a state government decision to abandoned a number of proposed changes to fishing rules following feedback from the community.
The government in April proposed tightening calamari catch limits and introducing new regional licence areas for calamari fishers, as well as banning spear fishing of some species, as part of efforts to reverse depletion of stocks in Tasmanian waters.
But Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer on Wednesday said some of the changes proposed in the April consultation paper have now been ruled out following community feedback.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environment has delayed its report, and a second round of consultation on the remaining proposed rule changes scheduled instead.
Community members have until September 25 to submit proposals on the updated consultation paper.
The April consultation proposed banning spearing of sand flathead, banded morwong, bastard trumpeter and striped trumpeter fish in an effort to help preserve the depleted species.
Research published last year by the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies showed that flathead populations had declined below critical levels.
Five other fish species were on the depleted list, while southern calamari were nearly depleted.
The government had proposed a recreational calamari bag limit of five, a possession limit of ten, and a boat limit of 15.
Those reductions have now been ruled out, while proposals for regional licences on the northern coast of the state have been abandoned, according to Ms Palmer.
A proposal to cut size and catch limits for sand flathead remains.
Michael Jacques, co-ordinator of Tasmanians for Marine Parks, said he was relieved that proposed cuts to flathead limits was retained.
But he said he was concerned about the decision to roll back reductions on calamari catch limits.
"These changes have all been suggested by people who know how the fishery should operate, they were all pretty sensible," he said.
"With calamari, it's based on the scientific assessment that they're fishing too much. When you fish something until it's almost gone, it takes almost forever for it to come back.
"What measures are they going to put in place instead to make sure that stock is not fished down until it is ruined for everyone?"
He said catch rates for calamari are exceeding the capability of the fishery to be sustainable.
"People who are monitoring the catch have told the government that they need to do something."
Australia Institute state director Eloise Carr said the government had been warned about depletion of some of the fish stocks for over 20 years, but had failed to act.
"The proposed rule changes, even before this backflip, did not keep pace with other Australian jurisdictions," she said.
"Fisheries with depleted stocks at these levels would be completely closed, without exception.
"The government needs to modernise Tasmania's management framework to prioritise healthy oceans and build resilience to climate change and other increasing and competing pressures. Its in our own best interest."
Other proposals that have now been ruled out included allowing the government to amend catch limits on endangered fish via published notice and mandating registration of commercial charter operators and requiring them to report catch sizes.
Labor Primary Industries and Water spokeswoman Janie Finlay said it was clear that the government had not properly consulted with spear fishers and charter operators before the initial proposals were made.
"Throughout this consultation process, the government has consistently failed to understand the economic impact its changes will also have on fishers, small businesses and regional communities," she said.
"Today's announcement is nothing more than the government trying to back pedal out of a situation it has created."
