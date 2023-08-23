Ravenswood fire causes $100,000 damage, deemed deliberate

Investigators have determined a fire that caused $100,000 damage to Ravenswood property was deliberately lit.
Tasmania Fire Service was alerted to a structure fire on a Warring Street property at 3.03am on Wednesday.
Crews from Launceston, Rocherlea and Ravenswood arrived to find a shed already up in flames. The fire had also spread to a rear corner of the home.
Crews worked on the property until 5.13am, when the fire was extinguished.
Investigations into the cause of the fire were wrapped up by 10am Wednesday.
The matter is now with police.
