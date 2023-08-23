Ravenswood fire causes $100,000 damage, deemed deliberate

The Examiner
Ravenswood fire causes $100,000 damage to Warring Street property

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated August 23 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 1:10pm
Investigators have determined a fire that caused $100,000 damage to Ravenswood property was deliberately lit.

