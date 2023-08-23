Nearly four years since it was closed to traffic, one of Australia's oldest wooden bridges is set to be repaired and reopened.
First built in 1848 by convicts, the bridge over the Blackman River at Tunbridge was shut in December 2019 after a fire damaged the timber deck.
Work to repair the bridge, which straddles the boundary between the Northern Midlands and Southern Midlands councils, had been in limbo.
The bridge, thought to be the oldest surviving single-span timber bridge in the country, is being restored by the Department of State Growth however both councils had to approve application.
The Southern Midlands Council approved the application under condition that the deck remain fully timber and constructed using traditional methods.
This was resisted by their counterparts to the north due to concerns over maintenance costs, and the Northern Midlands Council originally sought a timber bridge with a concrete deck.
After negotiations with the Department of State Growth, during which it was confirmed the bridge would be maintained by the department and not local governments, Northern Midlands Council approved the application.
Speaking in April after councillors approved a fully-timber deck design, Northern Midlands Council mayor Mary Knowles said the decision had been "a long time coming".
The Department of State Growth says as of August 22 it has begun sourcing native timber for the bridge, and that construction is expected to start in 2024.
READ MORE: Formerly seized property hits the market
In a statement, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said he was pleased the project was moving ahead, but understood residents' frustrations with the delays.
"I empathise with local residents who use this bridge and have been frustrated by the length of time it has taken to reach agreement on the construction materials," Mr Ferguson said.
Mr Ferguson said while the heritage aspect of the bridge would be maintained, speed limits would likely be reduced on the restored bridge due to safety concerns.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.