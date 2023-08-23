The Examiner
Blackman River Bridge due to be repaired with native timber

Updated August 24 2023 - 8:29am, first published 4:30am
Nearly four years since it was closed to traffic, one of Australia's oldest wooden bridges is set to be repaired and reopened.

