Devonport coach Tom Ballantyne has outlined the importance of Launceston product Max Reissig to the Strikers' impressive campaign.
The North-West powerhouse, which was expected to wrap up a second straight double and sixth title in eight seasons at Launceston United on Wednesday night, has created an irresistible formula.
Solid defence and attacking flair have bookmarked a dynamic midfield in which the former Launceston City and Riverside fulcrum has made significant strides despite fierce competition.
"I've got a lot of time for Max. He's really good," Ballantyne said.
"He's a really good defensive midfielder but centre-back is probably his best position. But this year we moved him into defensive midfield because we felt he gave us what we didn't really have which was a genuinely combative midfielder who wins a challenge and then plays a simple pass and he's done that really well.
"He's in a difficult position because he's competing regularly with arguably the best two midfielders in the league in Charles (Bidwell) and Taylor (Last). But that's what champion sides have is depth and we get better because we have that depth and we're constantly pushing each other."
Wednesday's match completed a hat-trick of consecutive Launceston fixtures for Strikers with Riverside stand-in coach Lynden Prince saying his players learned some harsh lessons from Saturday's 6-0 thumping.
"The younger players are continuing to learn off the experienced players. It's all progress for next year," he said.
A couple of late rejected penalty appeals saw City lose 1-0 followed by Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Kingborough.
In the WSL, Launceston United travel to Clarence on Saturday with second place an increasingly unlikely possibility.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
