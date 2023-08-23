Launceston United coach Fernando Munoz has thrown his support behind a bumper crop of youngsters as the club seeks to rebound from a torturous return to statewide competition.
Only confirmed in NPL Tasmania once all their rivals had begun locking in squads, United were behind the eightball throughout a campaign which had not produced a single point 17 games into the 21-round season.
In an interview discussing a broad range of subjects, the Chilean coach reflected on lessons learned from the season, how statewide competition could be improved, what United will do differently next year and anointed Glenorchy's Jamie Sherman as the best coach in Tasmania.
"All of Tasmania knows that Launceston United are bottom of the ladder this season," Munoz said. "The reality is my players were not ready for that competition but not because they were bad players. It will be totally different next season because we have one season of knowledge and pain behind us.
"I need to add experience to the side because we have enough young players coming through the club. We are top of the ladder in under-14, under-15 and under-17 so we have a great future there."
The father-of-four's chief beef is the structure of divisions and the rule that allows up to three over-age players to be fielded in the under-21 competition.
"People say Launceston is too small for three clubs but why? I don't think the issue is not enough players, I'm thinking we have too many divisions with NPL, 21s, NC, NC1 and social. I think it should be NPL, 21s and NC then 18s, 16s and 14s. That's what they do in Queensland and Melbourne so why don't we do the same? It is not rocket science.
"You hear a lot about development but what is that when the under-21s can use three older players? What does that achieve? This is not realistic and should be just 21s.
"Many clubs have very strong 21s but then play against teams with three experienced players. I would like to see the under-21s continue but without the over-age players.
"And if you have a good under-16 player he should not be coming down to assist the under-15 side and taking the place of one of their players, if he's good enough he should be playing in the under-17s. In Europe, 16, 17, 18-year-olds are signing millionaire contracts so I would like to have players this age on my bench (in NPL). Even if they don't play, it's experience and a transition opportunity."
Munoz said United knew they were jumping in the deep end when they elected to join the statewide men's competition ahead of their schedule having already won a league and cup double in just their second season in the women's equivalent.
United entered Wednesday night's rearranged fixture with champions elect Devonport on a run of 17 straight losses and a -64 goal difference, but fresh off seeing Clarence come from behind to sneak a 2-1 win on Saturday.
"This was definitely a learning season," Munoz said. "I wish we had not suffered this but when I came to United we said we needed to win the Northern Championship first. We came third, then second behind a very strong Northern Rangers, but then the option was open to join NPL or wait three years, so we went for that. I am sure if I played this squad in NC they would win."
Munoz is confident the majority of his senior squad will remain next season when they will have a better preparation and be training at least three times a week.
But he said investment in experienced players is essential to remain competitive in a league where most teams are fielding their permitted three imports and Strikers' Spanish hitman Roberto Garrido has bagged 29 goals in 21 league and cup matches.
"The WSL and NPL is about money. If you want to get a team you need to pay. With money you can buy eggs and once you have eggs you can make whatever you want.
"We need to invest more in players and you need balance between imports and your own players.
"We only had three players with experience at this level - Aidan Rigby, Luke Warrener and David Owusu - but players like (Christian) Byard, (Joel) Digney, (Will) Spicer, (Tom) McTigue, (Connor) Reading all learned the difference from NC to NPL. Next season we will have all these games behind us and know these things. Players will be better for that experience.
"I think within Launceston, we are the best club for the future in numbers and quality. People need to understand this season is hard but we are in a good way and have good belief. When you pass the storm comes the good weather. It might not be summer, but it is better than the storm."
