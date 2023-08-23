The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Launceston United coach Fernando Munoz on NPL Tasmania season

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston United coach Fernando Munoz has thrown his support behind a bumper crop of youngsters as the club seeks to rebound from a torturous return to statewide competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.