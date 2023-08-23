A magistrate branded a Launceston man's behaviour during a night out, which included picking a fight with a security guard, as "pathetic".
Michael James Shayne Mansell, 29, pleaded guilty at the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 23 to a disorderly conduct charge.
Police told the court officers were called to the Commercial Hotel at about 11.30pm on July 15, 2023, as a group of male patrons, including Mansell, refused to leave.
The officers were led to the beer garden, where they saw Mansell attempt to push another man assisting security staff.
The court heard how the group stood on Cimitiere Street, forcing traffic to either slow or stop to avoid the hazard.
According to the prosecution, Mansell then attempted to start an altercation with another man, and police had to "usher" the group out of the roadway.
Police then had to intervene in another altercation as Mansell fought with security staff at the Sports Garden Hotel, across the road from the first venue.
Mansell did not offer any excuses for his behaviour, but when asked by Magistrate Simon Brown, he admitted he was intoxicated at the time.
Mr Brown did not mince his words when sentencing Mansell, noting he had been before the court for other alcohol-related issues.
The magistrate said Mansell should have known better and that he was fortunate that nobody was seriously injured that night.
"It sounds like it was a pretty busy place with people trying to have fun," Mr Brown said.
"Your behaviour ensured they didn't do that. This was stupid, potentially dangerous behaviour.
"Frankly, for somebody getting on 30 years of age ... this is pathetic."
Mansell was convicted and fined $700.
