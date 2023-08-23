The state's Health Department says Tasmanians are waiting longer than ever for dental care.
Department representatives and members of rural health organisations will appear before a Senate committee in Launceston on Thursday, inquiring into access to dental services across the country.
In a submission to the Senate committee, the Health Department said COVID-19 pandemic had caused waiting lists for dental care in Tasmania to increase due to time off for illness and recruitment challenges.
The department wrote that untreated gum and dental decay amongst children was better than the national average and generally better than Tasmanian adults.
It noted Tasmanians aged 15 years and over had an average of 12 permanent teeth that were decayed, missing and filled.
The department stated that even with the significant additional investment, Tasmanians were experiencing longer wait times for access to general dental care services due to the ongoing impacts COVID-19 had on service delivery.
"The pandemic also caused increased demand nationally for public and private dental care, which has not only increased waiting lists, but also led to recruitment challenges," it wrote.
"Oral Health Services Tasmania has had to invest heavily in recruitment strategies for dentists and oral health therapists over the last three financial years with vacancies remaining for therapist positions."
Representatives from the Royal Flying Doctors Service will appear at the inquiry on Thursday.
RFDS federation executive director Frank Quinlan said more than one third of remote area residents lived with untreated decay.
He said four in ten people in regional areas visited a dentist in a year.
Mr Quinlan said one in three remote area residents had a tooth extraction in a year compared to one in ten people from major cities.
"In many cases public dental services in rural and remote areas have extremely long waitlists, in some cases more than two years," he said.
Mr Quinlan said to address workforce challenges in regional areas, there needed to be an assurance of adequate wages, clinical support and professional development.
"Other solutions to consider may include enhanced training opportunities and extended placements in rural areas, including for final year students, and additional support for overseas trained dentists seeking employment in Australia," he said.
