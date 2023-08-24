Alarming motorist behaviour

Without hesitation this is the most advantageous recommendation I could ever possibly give! The Examiner's current offer to pay six months and get six months free for digital newspaper is a winner. For me, it has been absolutely fantastic. At age 87 with health issues and bed bound, I can read The Examiner from 5am, in sheer comfort. No retrievals in the rain, wind, cold, or slippery driveways, just the press a computer key. With the highest praise, and the sincerest of recommendation, it is a no brainer for people with disability, the elderly, or for the time poor. With great pleasure and much appreciation for the past three years I have been extremely happy paying 12 months in advance subscriber, it has provided me with so many advantages. Obtainable at all times, ease of reading for the sight impaired - you can zoom in! No unsightly stacks, ease of retrieval, past editions stored for easy access, it is an innovation of incredible advantages. Treat yourself. It is affordable.

