Alarming motorist behaviour

IT must be a given that Saturday night's three hour-long Bathurst St traffic operation by Tasmania Police (The Examiner, August 22) is indicative of the general motoring population of the state, and that is simply alarming.
Tickets were written for seven out of ten motorists pulled over between 8pm and 11pm.
A sole drunk, an unrestrained infant and another unregistered vehicle were the bigger fish while 29 other vehicles were deemed unfit mechanically and ticketed.
Apart from a financial boost to State revenue and therefore no drain on the public purse, in fact the opposite, plus cleaning up a lot of potentially dangerous road users, Police have possibly struck a gold mine in every sense of the word and I hope they continue along this line.
Wonder how the strike rate in other states compared to the staggering 70 per cent revealed here by Saturday night's CBD random pull over for a chat?
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
THERE is an ominous warning in the headline appearing in The Examiner, (August 10), which poses a frightening question: "Is Tasmania Running out of Electricity?"
With predictions of a long, hot, dry summer in the offing, is it good enough for the Premier and Energy Minister to say that water levels are at 45 per cent while all the time refusing Boyer Newsprint extra supply and saying Bell Bay Power Station is running "occasionally" for commercial reasons?
Why are water levels not 100 per cent - have we sold out to Victoria?
The government line is "supply is always tight", as well it may be.
With government and private enterprise herding us to electric vehicles, air conditioning and other power consuming devices, will they be able to deliver?
Nor is there any warning about tightness of availability.
I don't recall any cautions - does anyone else?
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
THE Ionian ladies had a lovely informative time hosted by Anthony and Leeroy at Ionian founder Phyllis MacDonald's former home "Wahroonga" (August 22). We sighted expansive views over Launceston particularly from the ornate verandah, a hidden gem that revealed itself during renovations. The outdoor dining area perched at the top of the steps within the gardened area readily relaxed us. Inside we spotted the gentlemen's' art style in paintings, sculpture and curios that blend well with their keeping of original features and their revitalising designs for this older form of fine architecture. Some ladies revealed information about the house's history for Leeroy and Anthony's interest.
This was one of the enjoyable ventures Ionians offered ladies to participate in.
New members are welcomed and soon are friends.
Jill Breen, Newnham
THE proposed Tomahawk missile purchase makes more defence sense now than the obscenely expensive nuclear submarines for the nebulous future. The current militarist atmosphere of the South China Sea region is fulminating.
David Derrick, Norwood
THE Immigration Minister Andrew Giles should let this productive family stay in Launceston. They have raised their family here, have conducted a thriving and well-liked restaurant business and have everything to offer to the community. It would be hideously unfair to destroy this happy family, who now have no connections in Vietnam, because of the mistaken advice from a third party. Australia is better than that.
John Biggs, Mount Nelson
Without hesitation this is the most advantageous recommendation I could ever possibly give! The Examiner's current offer to pay six months and get six months free for digital newspaper is a winner. For me, it has been absolutely fantastic. At age 87 with health issues and bed bound, I can read The Examiner from 5am, in sheer comfort. No retrievals in the rain, wind, cold, or slippery driveways, just the press a computer key. With the highest praise, and the sincerest of recommendation, it is a no brainer for people with disability, the elderly, or for the time poor. With great pleasure and much appreciation for the past three years I have been extremely happy paying 12 months in advance subscriber, it has provided me with so many advantages. Obtainable at all times, ease of reading for the sight impaired - you can zoom in! No unsightly stacks, ease of retrieval, past editions stored for easy access, it is an innovation of incredible advantages. Treat yourself. It is affordable.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
