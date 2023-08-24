The Examiner
Home/Comment/Your Say

YOUR SAY: Alarming motorist behaviour

August 24 2023 - 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alarming motorist behaviour
Alarming motorist behaviour

IT must be a given that Saturday night's three hour-long Bathurst St traffic operation by Tasmania Police (The Examiner, August 22) is indicative of the general motoring population of the state, and that is simply alarming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.