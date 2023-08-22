The chief executive of Southern Cross Care, which owns the Somerset aged care home Yaraandoo and the Launceston home Glenara Lakes, has resigned.
Robyn Boyd has helmed the aged care provider for the past three years, and her resignation was announced on Tuesday, August 22.
Ms Boyd was the face of the company during one of the aged care sector's most tumultuous periods, with multiple complaints being raised at its facilities around Tasmania in recent years.
The Health and Community Services Union was one of Ms Boyd's loudest critics, calling out shortages of staff and resources at the organisation's homes, and calling for her resignation on a number of occasions.
HACSU state secretary, Robbie Moore, said the departure of Ms Boyd, and board chairman Stephen Shirley the previous week, was a chance for the care provider to "reset" its difficult relations with staff and residents.
Prior to the leadership shakeup, residents and staff at the company's nine facilities had "lost all faith" in the management, he said.
"There is going to be new leadership now and I hope that this will be a reset for Southern Cross Care - a chance for them to rebuild their relationship with residents and staff," Mr Moore said.
He said he did not know the immediate prompt for the leadership changes.
"But there's been no doubt that there has been an unhealthy relationship of Sothern Cross Care, where the [board] chair did not seem to hold the CEO to account despite all of the public outcry and her behaviour," Mr Moore said.
That outcry centred on staff shortages, slow response times to calls for assistance, food complaints and allegations of serious failures that led to one resident's bleeding wounds going untreated due to lack of qualified nurses on a shift earlier this year.
The aged care watchdog, the Aged Care Commission, has also come under fire.
A recent audit of the Yaraandoo facility was criticised as a "waste of time" for not resulting in any sanctions against the company.
Southern Cross Care's acting chair, Judith Fishlock, thanked Ms Boyd for her "dedicated service to the organisation".
The group's chief financial officer Jara Dean will be stepping up as interim chief executive, Ms Fishlock said.
She said Mr Dean had been at the company for nearly three years and had a wealth of financial management experience.
