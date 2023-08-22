The Examiner
Dylan Alan Brazendale in court over dishonest Facebook Marketplace purchase and other charges

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
August 23 2023
'Do you want me to get my knife out?' man said after buying iPhone
A man who used fake currency to purchase an iPhone from Facebook marketplace threatened the seller after he realised he'd been duped.

