'Do you want me to get my knife out?' man said after buying iPhone

A man who used fake currency to purchase an iPhone from Facebook marketplace threatened the seller after he realised he'd been duped.
30-year-old Dylan Alan Brazendale was previously found guilty and appeared in the Magistrates Court in Launceston for sentencing on Tuesday over a number of charges including driving while disqualified, driving with an illicit drug present in oral fluid, and burglary across a number of stores.
Brazendale also faced charges of using counterfeit money and dishonestly acquiring a financial advantage.
Prosecution told the court that in March 2023, Brazendale responded to an ad selling an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace and contacted the seller on Messenger.
The two met in person for the payment when Brazendale handed over six $100 notes as part of the transaction.
The seller realised that the notes were not legitimate currency as Brazendale started walking towards his car.
As the seller called out to him, he started running to the vehicle.
The seller attempted to get his phone back when Brazendale charged at him and said "Do you want me to get my knife out? Do you want to go?"
CCTV footage captured the incident.
Over multiple incidents in 2022, Brazendale and an accomplice broke into a number of stores.
On one unsuccessful attempt, they used a blue sedan to ram a roller at Perth Service Station.
They rear ended the front glass door but left without taking anything.
At another incident they target Carrick Road house at 3am which closed and locked at the time.
The driver of the car drove backwards towards the door, accelerating rapidly and causing the door to smash.
They entered the store, going towards the cigarette counter and used a wheel brace to successfully jimmy the padlock.
Other business that Brazendale targeted were St Helen's supermarket and newsagency and Jim's Car Care Centre.
On both occasions, Brazendale and accomplice smashed open glass panels to gain entry to the stores and made off with cigarettes and cigarette lighters.
The stolen items from Jim's Car Care Centre in Prospect were valued at $6000 and the damage amounted to $3000.
Brazendale had a number of bold escapes from police.
In one attempt, Brazendale was being chased by police and exceeded the road speed limit of 80km/hr to avoid being intercepted. He lost control of the car, slid sideways, collided with a road sign, and became "airborne," the prosecutor told the court.
At another attempts, he jumped fences and hid in driveways or people's backyards. When he was apprehended on one occasion, police found an axe concealed on his person.
Brazendale's defence lawyer told the court that he had little parental stability, an unstable living situation and and history of using illicit substances which started when he was very young.
He had a significant drug debt and received a serious threat from someone he owed money about "what was going to happen to him."
He considered the threat "credible," his lawyer said.
Magistrate Brown adjourned sentencing till September this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.