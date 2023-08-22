Tasmania will make a three-pronged assault on next month's rowing world championships.
Rowing Australia's team for the titles in Belgrade, Serbia, completes a successful transition for Tamar's Henry Youl.
Having been a member of the men's eight which won two world cup silver medals and a world championship bronze last year, the 27-year-old jumped ship, switching from sweep rowing to sculling in a bid to compete in the men's quad in Paris.
Although a significant change in technique, Youl completed the adjustment from one oar to two by being named in the quad crew alongside ACT's Caleb Antill, Dave Bartholot, of NSW, and Western Australian Jack Cleary.
Antill and Bartholot have previously won world championship bronze in the double scull.
Returning to the men's National Training Centre in Canberra late last year, Youl was among the rowers asked to consider vying for the sculling squad in a bid to qualify more boats with world cups, world champs and the Olympics on the horizon.
A top-seven finish at worlds from September 3-10 will qualify the boat for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Youl is joined in the world champs team by fellow Tasmanians Sarah Hawe and Anneka Reardon.
Having previously won two golds and a silver medal at consecutive world championships, Hawe, 36, of Huon, will compete in a new-look women's four alongside Victoria's Lucy Stephan and Katrina Werry plus Giorgia Patten, of WA.
Reardon, 25, who represents Australian National University Boat Club but previously rowed with Lindisfarne and Sandy Bay, will team up with Lucy Coleman, of NSW, in the lightweight women's double.
While Hawe is seeking to improve on the fifth place the women's eight achieved in Tokyo, both Youl and Reardon are chasing a maiden Olympic campaign.
"Paris is the end goal and it's getting closer," Youl told The Examiner earlier this year. "We try not to get too far ahead and focus on this year, but that's what we're working towards.
"I'd be thrilled to make that. I've been in the system for such a long time. I've been rowing since I was 12, taking it seriously since I was 16-17 and I'm now 27.
"I've got all my fingers and toes crossed because it's what I've been striving for for so long."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
