For actors in Tasmania, opportunities on screen are few and far between but a new workshop from the north's own Logie winning showrunner Vicki Madden is flipping the script.
The "Acting 2 Camera" workshop - from Madden's production company, Sweet Potato Films - will run at Launceston College for the first time this weekend to develop Launceston actor's "creative expression".
Madden was showrunner - the lead writer in charge of a television production - for the Logie Award winning mini-series The Kettering Incident, as well as 2020's The Gloaming, an eight-part mystery steeped in the Tasmanian gothic aesthetic and set in Hobart.
With the backing of her production company and Encore Theatre Group, Madden said the Acting 2 Camera course was a way of introducing stage actors to the world of lights, camera and action.
"Being on screen is a very different discipline to working in theatre, and I see a lot of shows here in Launceston where I think, how would that person work on camera?" Madden said.
"The workshop is a way for stage actors to understand what it's like to work on sets - which is almost militarily disciplined - compared with the stage.
"This is about those actors who want that experience, especially here in Launceston, who can't get that in the state and provide an opportunity unlike any in Tasmania at the moment.
"We want to keep them here; I want them to be in my shows."
And in a major coup, the first two-day masterclass will be helmed by the Australian Director's Guild award-winning Sian Davies, who has directed episodes of Black Snow, The Twelve and Offspring.
"To have someone this highly-esteemed be so generous with her time is exceptional," Madden said.
Madden will be "on set" alongside Davies during the course which is taking in 12 actors for its first outing.
The course will encompass intensive work on skills development in front of the camera; acting and camera techniques for film and tv sets; how actors can "unlock" scripts; scene analysis; and more.
"The work will be primarily done in a mini-studio in pairs and with an emphasis on technical sides of acting as well as the emotional," Madden said.
"There's a particular rhythm and cadence to acting on screen that will be a major part of the masterclass, too."
Madden said the two-day workshop will hone its participants' creativity while keeping them open to the collaborative process of working with other performers and directors needed as an actor.
But the workshop is open to more than just actors: observers can take part as well.
"There's a lot to learn for people that are directors, or want to be directors, actors and writers," she said.
Future workshops are expected to cover screenwriting, camera technical work and other facets of the film and television industry.
Acting 2 Camera will run from 9.00am to 5.40pm on Saturday, August 26, to Sunday, August 27, at Launceston College with tickets available at Humantix.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
