AFL boundary umpire and Launceston product Mitch Le Fevre has called time on his illustrious career and will retire at the end of this season according to the AFL Umpires Association.
Le Fevre, who started out with the Northern Tasmanian Football Umpires' Association, notched his 300th AFL match last year, officiating a home-and-away clash between Melbourne and Essendon at the MCG.
"All the opportunities I've had wouldn't have occurred without the support of the NTFUA and for that I'm still incredibly grateful," he said in the lead up to his milestone last year.
Highlights of his career have included umpiring the 2017 grand final between Richmond and Adelaide and ANZAC Day games.
He also umpired a 2017 encounter in Shanghai between Port Adelaide and the Gold Coast.
Le Fevre has also officiated many AFL games in Tasmania across the years, including the Hillcrest Tribute match in Devonport last year.
He started umpiring when he was about 13 and went on to officiate the NTFL, NTFA, State League and VFL.
The decorated umpire made his AFL debut in round 1 of 2008 when Melbourne played Hawthorn at the MCG.
He has umpired 328 AFL matches, including 16 finals and one AFLW match.
He was awarded the Bill Sutton Medallion in 2008, as the most promising first-or-second-year boundary umpire.
He won the Murray Williams Shield in 2017 which is the AFLUA's most prestigious award and recognises both on-field performance and off-field commitment to the AFLUA.
He was in the AFLUA leadership group between 2019-22 and represented the interests of the boundary umpiring group.
Le Fevre was awarded AFLUA life membership in 2016 and is in the Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
