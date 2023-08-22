The chief executive of Southern Cross Care, which owns the Somerset aged care home Yaraandoo among others, has resigned.
Robyn Boyd has helmed the aged care provider for the past three years, and her resignation was announced on Tuesday, August 22.
Ms Boyd was the face of the company during one of the aged care sector's most tumultuous periods, with multiple complaints being raised at its facilities around Tasmania in recent years.
The company's acting chair, Judith Fishlock, thanked Ms Boyd for her "dedicated service to the organisation".
Southern Cross Care's chief financial officer Jara Dean will be stepping up as interim chief executive, Ms Fishlock said.
She said Mr Dean had been at the company for nearly three years and had a wealth of financial management experience.
