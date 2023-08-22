'You are the master of your own fate,' Magistrate tells smiling car thief

A 25-year-old woman who twice evaded police in stolen cars walked free from the Launceston Magistrates Court when a magistrate suspended any further jail sentence.
Alana Lynette Murray of Summerhill pleaded guilty to many crimes between January 31 and her July 20, 2023 arrest.
She was previously in custody from May 8 to May 31 and from July 20 to August 22.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Murray had a limited history of crime with the spree related to a discrete period of drug addiction.
He said her falling in with a lawless group of people involved with drugs led to a significant jump into an entirely different league.
He sentenced her to four weeks jail for a count of evading police while driving a stolen car in Devonport.
"It was an episode in which lives of people were at risk committed in a stolen car," he said.
For a second count of evading police in a stolen car she also received a four week jail term.
For the remainder of the offences he sentenced her to three months jail which was wholly suspended for 18 months.
She must commit no imprisonable offence and undergo supervision of a probation officer.
"You are the master of your own fate," Mr Brown said.
Murray's crime spree started when she rented an MG SUV from Sixt rent a car on January 31, 2023 but did not return it. She pleaded guilty to motor vehicle stealing.
On April 15, Murray and two men used a crowbar to break into a hair salon and steal $6000 worth of hair products.
Shortly after a crowbar was again used to break into Launceston Allied Health, where a laptop and mobile phone worth $1125 were stolen.
Twenty minutes later, they stole $900 worth of tools from a vehicle.
On April 24 about 9pm, she stole a car key from a kitchen bench inside a unit in Summerhill. She was seen by police driving the vehicle in Devonport, where she stalled the car before doing a burnout and fishtailing the vehicle. She pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and stealing.
The court heard that at about 7.15 am on the Bass Highway near Entally House, a stolen car crashed into a tree when the driver fell asleep. Murray fled on foot.
She was arrested at about 12.25 am on April 26.
When arrested in Devonport she was in possession of a folding pocket knife telling police she was a vulnerable single female who needed protection.
After being bailed she committed a series of shoplifting offences form Coles supermarkets until arrested on July 20 in Summerhill.
