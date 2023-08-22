'You are the master of your own fate,' Magistrate tells smiling car thief

The Examiner
Alana Lynette Murray told 'you are the master of your own fate,' by Magistrate in Launceston Court

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 22 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 1:41pm
A 25-year-old woman who twice evaded police in stolen cars walked free from the Launceston Magistrates Court when a magistrate suspended any further jail sentence.

