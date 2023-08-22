A judge in the Magistrates Court in Launceston has said that she has seen people's lives "unravel" through cannabis use and that there is incorrect message in the wider community that the drug is "harmless" and could be legal one day.
Magistrate Cure made the comments in a contest mention for a 21-year-old man who pleaded guilty to destruction of property and possession of cannabis.
The man had no prior convictions.
The court heard that his offending took place in late 2022 following the deterioration of his relationship with his brother.
The man was living in a caravan on his brother's property at the time and was asked to leave.
When his brother returned to the property to see if he'd left he saw that his front gate was damaged as it had been "rammed."
On another occasion, the brother noticed that sections from a wire fence had been cut and a hay feeder had its tires slashed.
When police arrived at the property they found a jar of cannabis and a small plant growing in the caravan.
The man's lawyer told the court that the offending took place at the height of his cannabis use.
Magistrate Cure said there was a wrong message that the drug was "harmless or could be legal one day,"
Cannabis is a "powerful, dangerous drug" which can destroy a young brain, she said.
Magistrate Cure said she would not convict the man based on his young age.
Has was asked to sign an agreement of good behaviour for 2 years to not offend or breach orders.
The Magistrate said she was confident that the man would be not be reappearing in court.
