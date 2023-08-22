Fire season is rapidly approaching, and with the anticipated dryer El Nino weather pattern, the Tasmanian Fire Service has started preparations for its annual fuel reduction program next month.
Firies are urging Tasmanian landowners to get ready as well.
Police, Fire and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said the TFS' Spring reduction burn would make the upcoming fire season safer. Still, he stressed preparing for the season was everybody's responsibility.
"We've seen devastating bushfires in the northern hemisphere recently, and while our fire and land management agencies are playing their part, it is also the time for all Tasmanians to start preparing for bushfires in their regions," Mr Ellis said.
"For landowners, that means making sure you are doing fuel reduction on your property ... if you need any support, reach out to your local brigade or Red Hot Tips," Mr Ellis said, referring to the government's bushfire awareness education campaign.
"After three years of mild bushfire seasons in Tasmania, the Bureau of Meteorology advises that an El Nino is increasingly likely.
"An El Nino would bring drier conditions with the potential for more fire weather," Mr Ellis said.
The TFS is planning more than 40 burns covering over 3300 hectares of land across the state.
The main areas targeted in early Spring included Binalong Bay, Bicheno, Scamander, Latrobe, and two locations in the Huon Valley.
"These are critical in keeping our communities safe, and targeted burns protect our communities," Mr Ellis said.
Shane Batt, acting chief officer of the TFS, said the most significant risk areas of the East Coast were being targeted first in the burn program.
"We've just come through La Nina, so we know that the East Coast has undergone some heavy, heavy rainfalls over the last three years," Mr Batt said.
"But with that comes some significant growth ... the fuel loads on the East Coast will cause us some problems, so we are asking people to start preparing now."
He said land managers had done a "great job" over the past five years and requested that they continue.
"People that live in the urban fringe just activate your bushfire plan, and get ready and make sure you've got your five-minute plan done."
The announcement by Tasmanian authorities came towards the end of a horror fire season in the Northern Hemisphere.
At least 114 people have been killed, and billions of dollars of damage done, in devastating fires in Hawaii, while record-breaking outbreaks occurred in Canada and Russia.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.