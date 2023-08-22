Two Launceston apprentices won silver medals at the national WorldSkills championships, competing against the nation's best apprentices and trainees under the age of 23.
Beauty therapy apprentice Cassie Burnett said she wasn't expecting to place, let alone win a medal.
"Considering I'm the first Tasmanian to represent beauty therapy, it was a pretty amazing feeling, especially being second at nationals," Ms Burnett said.
"It's not every day that you get to do that."
She said she always had an interest in beauty therapy, and took up a traineeship at Inner Beauty when the role opened.
"I'd like to have my own salon one day, but I just really enjoy being in the beauty industry and providing services for clients," she said.
"It's great getting to see when someone feels good about themselves and how much happier it makes them; it's a really rewarding kind of job."
Another Launceston silver medalist and welding apprentice Beau Malkin said it felt "absolutely amazing" to bring back a medal for Tasmania.
"I'm not sure if any Tasmanians have ever been on the podium... I was pretty dirty on myself the whole time, I thought I was doing really bad," Mr Malkin said.
He said he's always had a passion for metalwork, and "never really liked wood."
"I was always in the shed welding with my dad and at the time, my sister's boyfriend was a boilermaker and he sort of got me into it," he said.
"I got a placement here at Crisp Bros. & Hayward's and I got a job out of it; I love it."
Mr Malkin said he was judged on criteria like the aesthetics of his weld and its internal strength.
"The judging is about as harsh as it gets really," he said.
An avid SCUBA diver, Mr Malkin said he'd like to pursue a career in underwater welding in the future.
"If I can put a hobby and work together it would be pretty good," Mr Malkin said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
