The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston, Meander Valley, West Tamar, Northern Midlands: dog parks

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated August 23 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A greyhound exercises in the off-leash area for greyhounds at Hoblers Bridge Reserve. Pictures: Rod Thompson
A greyhound exercises in the off-leash area for greyhounds at Hoblers Bridge Reserve. Pictures: Rod Thompson

The death of a greyhound who died after an unprovoked dog attack while walking on her lead in an unfenced, off-lead dog area, raises questions about adequate signage and enclosures for dog exercise parks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.