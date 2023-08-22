After Maui endured United States' deadliest wildfires in more than 100 years, Launceston Rugby Club wanted to help their Hawaiian counterparts.
The idea to raise money through wearing Hawaiian shirts came through coach Darren Nicholson, who had previously plied his trade at the Maui Rugby Club.
"Community clubs that involve any particular sport are a big part of any community," president Tua Agaiava said.
"So when we see pictures on social media of how the Maui club have been impacted by the bushfires, we felt an obligation to do something small to make them aware that we're thinking of them as a fellow community club on the other side of the world."
Agaiava said at last count, the Tigers had 19 different countries represented at the club, a fact that pleased coach Nicholson.
"It's not a big sport in Tasmania but everyone who's grown up with rugby or had something to do with rugby have found us," he said.
"We've got Italians, Scottish, English, Fijians, Samoans, Tongans, Papua New Guineans, South Africans, Kiwis ... it's absolutely brilliant."
Launceston's division one side, which plays in the Premiership grade of the Tasmanian Rugby Union competition, sealed first place on Saturday and will play Taroona for a spot in the grand final this weekend.
They defeated Glenorchy 160-0 to finish their home-and-away season, which only encountered one loss - going down 26-12 to Taroona back in round one.
"A lot of new players have come in and everyone's gelled really, really well and we've actually analysed our strengths, weaknesses and then played to our strengths, which has linked the team together," Nicholson said.
"In the past, we'd probably been a little disjointed, as far as like, 'how do you make use of that talent?' and bind it together and make it a full set of talent.
"That's worked really well but it all means nothing unless we don't choke in finals."
Their division two side, who play in the Championship grade, were unable to defend last year's title - defeated 34-10 in the grand final by Burnie.
It's also been a positive year off the field according to Agaiava.
"This is the fourth year in a row that we are growing as a club but it's the first year that we've had the canteen back and we've had a lot of volunteers coming back to the club and nearly 100 players have come on board this year," he said.
"Crowds are getting a lot better, we've got a lot of new sponsors this year, so we're pretty lucky and pretty fortunate so hopefully we'll get the business done."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.