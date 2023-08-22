Tasmania Wild's inaugural match at the Australian Netball Championships resulted in a defeat, going down to Victoria Fury 75-45.
After an opening-day bye at the championships - held in Morayfield, Queensland - the Wild debuted their new-look brand on the national stage.
The Jon Fletcher-coached outfit started strongly by keeping up with their opponents but a seven-goal run in the first quarter saw the lead stretch out to 14-7 and extended to 18-8 due to a Fury goal right on the buzzer.
The Wild matched it with the Fury in the second term, doubling their first-quarter scoring, which included a three-goal run from Cavaliers' Hayley McDougall and Northern Hawks' Ash Mawer.
However, the Fury found their groove in the second half, outscoring the Wild 22-12 and 17-9 in the third and fourth quarters.
Cavaliers' captain Shelby Miller, Ash Probert-Hill and Alex Vinen played all four quarters for the Wild, with Esther Kidmas shooting at 100 per cent in her quarter on the court.
Mawer shot with precision, scoring 25 goals from 27 attempts while McDougall made eight form nine and Ash Turner six from nine.
Miller and McDougall led the way in assists with 12 and 10.
The Wild face West Coast Fever, Territory Storm, and the Swifts Academy in the remainder of their pool matches throughout the week.
Chanelle Byers, Gemma Collyer, Esther Kidmas, Eunice Kidmas, Hannah Lenthall, Ellie Marshall, Ash Mawer, Hayley McDougall, Shelby Miller, Ash Probert-Hill, Ash Turner, Alex Vinen
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
