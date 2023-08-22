Tasmanian volunteers are taking a different approach to Book Week this year to encourage recreational reading.
Ravenswood Heights Primary's after-school Learning Club hosted a volunteer-led reading session for the national celebration of children's literature on Monday, August 21.
A cohort of students from grades two to six at Ravenswood take part in the weekly Learning Club sessions for students to get regular help with their homework and skill development.
The clubs are an initiative led by The Smith Family Trust - an independent charity focused on educational equality - with funding provided by Tas Hyrdro.
The Ravenswood Learning Club is one of four such clubs running in the north that assists participating children and young people to "benefit more fully from their school based learning".
The co-facilitator of the Learning Club at Ravenswood Primary, Susie Allen, said that the classes normally focus on cooking or science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects, but this week was a little different.
"What I've done is brought in a couple of my favourite children's books, like Did you take the B out of my _ook!," Ms Allen said.
"I think it's integral for the kids to realise that reading can be fun and it can be anything: it can be a book, it can be some instructions."
"And sometimes incidental reading can be just as impactful as required reading: the fact that they don't even notice that they're learning helps to build an inquiring mind
"Through this there might just be a developing love for reading."
Smith Family Learning Club program coordinator Hannah Koch said any exposure to literacy or books at any age inspires more interest in books.
"This is a reminder to the students that it's a special week," she said.
"I know when I come to learning club and read books, I'm more likely to read at home that night - and I hope are students are the same."
The Learning Clubs are part of the Smith Family's work for disadvantaged students who can often miss out on out-of-school programs which are often "too costly for families with limited financial means".
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.