The Cheaper Medicines policy has passed the Senate and will come into effect in just a few weeks, and it will be a great win for patients.
Not only would patients save money, but they will also be able to reduce their visits to the GP and the pharmacy.
It is fantastic that all patients can now save money on their scripts, making staying healthy more affordable for many.
For patients, the biggest win is not having to renew scripts as often and not having to visit the pharmacy as often. This is a particular issue for elderly patients on long-term medication and with limited mobility and transport. They feel like they are constantly back and forth to town to manage their medication supply.
There are hundreds of thousands of rural Australians who drive more than 100km to see a GP or go to the chemist. Reducing this burden will save them exponentially more money, in addition to the reduced dispensing fees.
Currently, each time a person goes to the pharmacy, they are required to pay a PBS co-payment capped at $30 for up to 30 days of medication. Under 60-day dispensing, people will still pay no more than the maximum $30 co-payment (often less) but receive double the amount of medication, effectively halving the cost.
This will also reduce patients' GP visits as they go to their doctor less often to fill their script, freeing up much-needed capacity for GP visits, savings to Medicare, and savings to patients who pay a gap.
This policy is a big money saver for patients, with general patients expected to save up to $180 a year per medicine and those with concession cards a cut of $43.80 per medicine. But especially for those in rural communities with their additional travel costs due to distance and reduced access to bulk-billing primary care, it will save some patients thousands of dollars every year.
We thank the Labor Government and Minister Butler for working so hard to get this legislation through the Senate despite heavy industry lobbying. We also thank all the industry bodies that rallied to work against the Coalition's disallowance motion before the Senate vote.
We are very disappointed that they have now lodged another disallowance motion to be voted on at the next sitting. We renew our calls for the Coalition to get on the side of patients and support this important cost and time-saving measure that will significantly benefit rural patients.
Dr Megan Belot is President of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia
