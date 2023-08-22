The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Caleb Jewell signs BBL contract extension with Hobart Hurricanes

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated August 22 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hobart Hurricanes opening batter Caleb Jewell will remain in purple until at least 2026.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.