Hobart Hurricanes opening batter Caleb Jewell will remain in purple until at least 2026.
The 26-year-old Tasmanian had a year remaining on his current deal before signing a two-year extension.
After being left out of the playing XI for the first three games of BBL12, Jewell made back-to-back half-centuries in his first two outings and was a finalist in the voting for the Hurricanes' player of the tournament.
He finished the season as the team's third-highest run-scorer, totalling 289 at an impressive strike-rate of 144.50 with a total of 42 boundaries - including 13 sixes - and a top-score of 70 against the Melbourne Stars.
Jewell said he was excited to be locked in with the team.
"When I look back, overall, last year was a pretty consistent season for me, so I think that just affirms that this is a really great training and playing environment for me to be in, to continue to learn from and work on developing my game," he said.
"Plus, being from Tasmania, there's really no other team I'd want to play for!"
Jewell also opened the batting for the Tasmanian Tigers in both the one- and four-day formats, amassing 317 runs at 52.83 and 652 at 38.35 respectively which saw him win his first Ricky Ponting Medal as male player of the season.
In April he was selected to represent Australia A in a two-match series against New Zealand A in Christchurch, before jetting off to the UK for a stint with Doncaster Town Cricket Club in Yorkshire Cricket's Southern Premier League.
Jewell will fly to Queensland at the end of this week to again represent Australia A in another pair of four-day matches against New Zealand A.
Hurricanes and Tigers head coach Jeff Vaughan said securing Jewell's services long-term was a no-brainer.
"Caleb is the type of player we want to build our team around," Vaughan said. "He's local, he's talented, and he's still young enough to develop his game, but experienced enough that we know he can handle the big moments, so he's going to be a crucial part of our team going forward over the next few years.
"We also feel that Caleb is very much a future Australian representative, potentially across multiple formats of the game so to secure his services long-term for the Hurricanes is definitely a positive for us."
Jewell joins Iain Carlisle, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade and Mac Wright as Hurricanes contracted for BBL13.
The team will get their campaign underway on December 11, when they take on the Sydney Sixers in Launceston.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.