At 80-years-old, former teacher Cynthia Brock is proving you're never too old to learn something new.
Ms Brock will graduate from the University of Tasmania on Saturday with a diploma in family history, complimenting a comprehensive career in education.
"I'm always studying, and I'll continue to study," Ms Brock said.
"My initial training was at the Teacher's College in Launceston, and after 30 years I decided I'd get my bachelor of education; I did that while I was still teaching full-time."
Ms Brock taught at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School for 41 years, and continues to work as a relief teacher at the school casually.
"Eventually I gave it up and had a year off, but I didn't like it, so I put my name on the roster for relief teaching and I've been doing it for the last 10 years," she said.
Ms Brock entered her diploma with a passion for family history, previously publishing a 200 page book about her own families' history exclusively for her relatives.
"Taking the male family line there were about nine families that came here, from convict to free, and I thought I'd see what else I could find through the course," Ms Brock said.
"I did have help from elderly relatives in my research, and a cousin who had been to England came back with paperwork dating back to 1649."
One diploma wasn't enough for Ms Brock, who said she was already keen to take on another, with an interests in both dementia and Australian art history.
"The Wicking Dementia Centre in Hobart invited me to take a HECS free course... my daughter who works at the Uni told me at my age, I didn't have to pay HECS fees."
She said she was excited to attend the graduation ceremony Saturday with her family in attendance.
"I've had a busy life to say the least," she said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
