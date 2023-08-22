Red light cameras needed before a tragedy occurs

THE speed cameras are out. Great. Mind you the fines should be really high. $3000 would be a good deterrent. But what about the red lighters? Time and time again on the corner of Forster Street and Invermay Road, and Forster Street and Holbrook Street. Honestly, it's a big problem, up to four cars at once always run the red lights. It's an accident waiting to happen. Day in and day out. Where are the red light cameras? And every second vehicle has one headlight or tail light. What happened to the vehicle inspections?
Anne Noy, Invermay
THE highlight of the Women's World Cup was the Matilda's emphatic victory over Denmark.
One reason this was such a great match, and a factor in the win, was the venue: Brisbane's Lang Park is small, with steeply-terraced seating that gives a bull-ring atmosphere, similar to the infamous Anfield in Liverpool.
The proposed stadium in Hobart will be yet another massive oval, suitable only for AFL, cricket and perhaps rock concerts in the unlikely event some massive international act decides to add Hobart to their tour.
Soccer, rugby, any other sport where there is intimate connection between the crowd and the players, will be awful to watch, a huge expanse of grass separating the spectators from the spectacle.
It's just not worth the thousands of dollars per Tasmanian taxpayer it will cost. But ex-premiers often become football club chairmen, don't they?
Peter Lloyd, Reedy Marsh
GREYHOUND Racing is a disgusting industry, no good can come from being involved in it. Cruelty to the dogs is normal. The dogs are usually housed in sub standard shelters. They are not loved, they are a tool for people to make money until they don't make money, then they are usually killed. There are very few countries which allow greyhound racing now. It's time civilised countries like Australia did the right thing and outlawed it too.
Roz Newton, Launceston
IF Tasmania is selling power to Mainlanland Australia, why are not Tasmanians getting the benefit for this sale? Why is the price of power in Tasmania exorbitant?
Bring back "Electric Eric".
Ian O'Neill, Westbury
WE refer to recent coverage in media outlets of the vocal minority in Tasmania that oppose a Voice to Parliament. The amplification of Indigenous No voices has seeded a wider view that most First Nations Tasmanian do not support a Yes vote. This is far from the truth.
Our organisations represent a large proportion of First Nations Tasmanians. The overwhelming sentiment of TRACA Members is enthusiasm for a Yes vote. Our people strongly believe in the potential power of a national voice, fed by local Aboriginal voices, to help heal our communities.
As on the mainland, in Tasmania we are one people but many communities. Our communities will elect our representatives, and in turn they will constantly seek our guidance. This will be a significant and positive outcome for First Nations Tasmanians.
Our elders are dying way too young. Our children continue to face bleaker futures on every indicator - health, housing, education, lifespan - than their non-Indigenous brothers and sisters. The mainland states and territories continue to absorb more attention and funding than our island. The Voice, giving Tasmanian Aboriginal people for the first time a real say at the national level, is critical to our futures. We strongly urge our fellow islanders to listen to the majority, not the minority, and walk with us to a successful referendum.
Dr Patsy Cameron OA
Chairperson on behalf of Tasmanian Regional Aboriginal Communities Alliance (TRACA)
TO ALL our veterans, dead and alive, and to all our current serving armed force members, thank you for service. When you put your life at risk in times of war or being ready for the possibility of representing and protecting our country, then you deserve our respect and thanks. A special shout out to our Vietnam veterans who were treated so poorly in the early days purely because they were asked to do what their country asked of them. Thank you for your service.
Michael Radin, Prospect
