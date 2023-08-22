The Examiner
Home/Comment/Your Say

YOUR SAY: Red light cameras needed before a tragedy occurs

August 23 2023 - 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red light cameras needed before a tragedy occurs
Red light cameras needed before a tragedy occurs

THE speed cameras are out. Great. Mind you the fines should be really high. $3000 would be a good deterrent. But what about the red lighters? Time and time again on the corner of Forster Street and Invermay Road, and Forster Street and Holbrook Street. Honestly, it's a big problem, up to four cars at once always run the red lights. It's an accident waiting to happen. Day in and day out. Where are the red light cameras? And every second vehicle has one headlight or tail light. What happened to the vehicle inspections?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.