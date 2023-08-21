Thief seeking home detention order after kicking drug habit

A 32-year-old man is hoping that a return to full-time work as a diesel mechanic and a seven-month abstinence from drugs will give him a chance to dodge a jail sentence for a series of crimes.
Reuben James Mallinson, of Kings Meadows, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to many crimes, including burglary, stealing, motor vehicle stealing, drug possession, selling controlled drugs, unlawful possession of property and using drugs.
Due to the latest crimes coming after the imposition of a suspended sentence for drug driving, he is not liable to serve the sentence made by a different magistrate.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen said that on September 10, 2022, at about 2.10am, Mallinson entered Allans Garden Supplies using a screwdriver, which he left behind at the premises bearing his DNA.
He stole tools and equipment worth $2935 and left the address in a stolen Toyota Hilux, located at Nunamara, the next day.
The stolen property was not recovered.
On September 23, a police raid at his home in Kings Meadows located drug paraphernalia and cannabis, a ziplock bag of methadone, an MDMA tablet and an amount of liquid G.
Mallinson provided a passcode to two mobile phones, which had a series of text messages representing negotiations for drug sales.
In October at 9am, a further search of his home yielded cannabis oil, laptops, passports belonging to people in the same street, three iPhones, backpacks and shoulder bags belonging to other people.
A Toyota Rav in the driveway had been reported stolen ten days before.
On October 13, Mallinson was seen entering three storage sheds at Youngtown and stealing items worth $1900
In an interview, he told police that he used cannabis up to three times a day.
On December 18, 2022, at 4.30am, the Tasmania Fire Service premises in Hobart Rd were entered, and three vehicles were entered.
A DNA match to Mallinson was found, but Mallinson had no explanation for why it was found when interviewed by police.
On December 21, police searched his premises and found a $48,098 Ford Wildtrack dismantled in the garage.
Police found it had been stolen from Europcar at Wesley Vale a week before. He told police he was not responsible for the theft, so he was charged with unlawful possession of property.
Magistrate Sharon Cure remarked, "These are pretty serious offences."
Defence lawyer Matthew Williams said Mallinson had been addicted to methylamphetamine in 2019-2020.
"Since that time, he has been able to overcome his addiction and largely taken steps to get his life back on track," he said.
He urged Ms Cure to prioritise Mallinson's rehabilitation and said he was going well with a Community Corrections order.
Mr Williams sought that he be assessed for a home detention order allowing him to continue with his job.
Ms Cure said that she would have him assessed but that his crimes were serious.
She told Mr Williams she would need to hear definitively that he was progressing satisfactorily on the Community Correction Order.
Sentencing was adjourned until October 13.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
