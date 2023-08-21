Launceston soccer fans were among those savouring Sunday's FIFA World Cup final and hope the tournament will have a lasting legacy in their home state.
Northern Rangers president Gavin Stone was supporting his native England with daughter, Lucy, while Launceston United's Women's Super League captain Nichola Clark attended with husband, Kaleb, and said it was "the most amazing soccer match I've ever watched".
"It was incredible," she added. "I went as a neutral but think I finished as a Spanish fan because of the way they played. The Spanish supporters were so passionate."
Clark had also been to Matildas' games against Canada and England but said the final - which Spain won 1-0 - was next level.
"There was such a buzz when we walked in which was very different from the Matildas' games. Just the enormity of it. Because neither side had won it before you could see how huge it was for both and how excited everyone was to be there."
Stone had also attended the Matildas against Ireland and Jamaica versus France and is a veteran of men's European Championships and major Wembley finals.
"It was a really amazing atmosphere," he said. "The support was about half and half but a lot of Aussies were going for Spain. When I heard the chant 'Come on Espana' I thought 'Well that's not the Spanish fans'.
"We didn't get to cheer an English goal but there was an amazing roar when the penalty was saved and the crowd was united in booing the Spanish coach.
"I've been to a lot of interesting games in my life but this was very different and a cracking night, apart from the result.
"It was great to have that night with my daughter and she plays as well so we could talk about the players' movement.
"I'm in my 40s and never been to a World Cup game before so it was wonderful to watch a final with my country in it sitting with my 13-year-old daughter and talking tactics.
"She was so glad she went. We had about four hours' sleep afterwards and were up at 4.30 to get our flight home but when I said 'Was it worth it?' she said 'Of course it was!' She was buzzing and loved talking to random England fans."
Also a referee and player for Northern Rangers under-14 girls' team, Lucy said: "The atmosphere was really good and it was a good game to watch but very intense. The Spanish passing was really good. From our seats we could really see their movement and pick up tricks from them. It was a great experience to go with Dad and I think I will always remember it."
