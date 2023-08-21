NTFA finals are set to grow in number on Saturday as the premier men's and women's leagues begin their post-season.
Division one began their finals with a flourish with Hillwood (women) and Old Launcestonians (men) the first to be eliminated.
In the men's first qualifying final, St Pats won a blockbuster encounter with Lilydale, meaning the Saints retain their double chance while the Demons face Perth in a sudden-death match after the Magpies beat the Blues.
Deloraine and Meander Valley will play for a spot in the division one women's grand final, with George Town awaiting the loser.
For premier men, Hillwood earned the week off and will face the winner of South Launceston and Rocherlea, while Longford and Bracknell will understand a loss means their season is over.
In the women's league, Old Scotch and South are also facing off with the winner staying in at the cost of their opposition.
Here is the schedule for each league:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
