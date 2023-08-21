The Examiner
Sentencing Advisory Council seeks input on non-racial hate crimes

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 12:54pm
Currently, crimes motivated by racial hatred attract harsher sentences that those motivated by sexual or religious hatred.
Should Tasmania's courts hand out harsher sentences when the offenders are motivated by religious, sexual, gender or other hatred against group characteristics?

