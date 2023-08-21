Should Tasmania's courts hand out harsher sentences when the offenders are motivated by religious, sexual, gender or other hatred against group characteristics?
That is the focus of a new consultation launched on Monday by the Sentencing Advisory Council (SAC).
The SAC is reviewing section 11B of the Sentencing Act 1997, which presently requires courts to take racial hatred or prejudice into account as an aggravating factor when sentencing offenders.
The review just launched is now investigating whether that section should be extended to crimes motivated by hatred on grounds other than race, such as sex, gender identity, age, religion, disability or mental illness.
According to the consultation paper, enacting aggravating provisions for offences motivated by prejudice or hate acknowledges "the greater level of harm compared with parallel offences without the underlying prejudice".
The consultation, which could result in tougher penalties for crimes motivated by anti-LGBTIQA+ hate, was immediately welcomed by rights group Equality Tasmania.
"The harm inflicted by crimes against LGBTIQA+ people can be much worse when the motive for that crime is hatred," said Rodney Croome, Equality Tasmania spokesperson.
"We welcome the review of sentencing for hate-motivated crime and will be making the case for why anti-LGBTIQA+ prejudice and hate should draw tougher penalties."
He said the present law that only draws tougher sentences for race-motivated crimes needed reform.
"The fact only race hate draws tougher sentences sends the message that hate on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or sex characteristics is less serious and more acceptable.
"It is vital that all forms of hatred are treated equally in the law."
According to the consultation paper, hate crimes have a bigger impact on victims than non-hate equivalents of the same crime.
"The impact extends beyond the individual and injures the target group, other vulnerable groups, and the community as a whole," the paper read.
"Prejudicially motivated offences are likely to exacerbate the harm to victims."
Jeff Schneider, president of the Hobart Synagogue, said he would support the Sentencing Act being amended to cover crimes motivated by hatred on grounds other than race.
"This has long been the case in comparable jurisdictions in the UK, Canada and the US," he said.
The review, which was prompted by a request from Attorney-General Elise Archer, is seeking "feedback and comment from stakeholders and interested community members".
A forum has been scheduled for Hobart on Thursday, 7 September 2023 to enable public feedback in person.
Consultation on the paper closes on September 25.
