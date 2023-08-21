The Examiner
Greyhound racing protest takes to Civic Square

Declan Durrant
Declan Durrant
Updated August 22 2023 - 7:02am, first published 5:30am
Animal Liberation Tasmania spokesperson Kristy Alger at the Civic Square greyhound protest. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Animal Liberation Tasmania spokesperson Kristy Alger at the Civic Square greyhound protest. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A peaceful protest of greyhounds and their owners in Launceston this week hoped to influence public opinion against the breeds' use as racing animals.

