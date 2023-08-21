Saturday was a particularly productive day for the region's best goal-scorers.
Roberto Garrido bagged a couple to take his NPL Tasmania tally to 23 for the season - well clear of next-best Nick Morton.
Another hat-trick from Beau Blizzard not only assured Somerset of the men's Northern Championship title but took the former Devonport Striker to 26 for the season and almost certainly the competition's golden boot.
Mo Chamberlin's seven-goal haul for Northern Rangers against Somerset put her in a similar position to claim the women's league award with a phenomenal total of 45.
And although Meg Connolly was leap-frogged by Chamberlin's big bag, the Riverside poacher had the consolation of scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Devonport and then pocketing the big-money prize in her club's major fund-raiser for the year, the Last Roo Hopping.
The legacy of Launceston's dreary winter will see plenty of teams playing mid-week catch-up matches in the next few weeks.
Launceston United and Devonport kick things off when their postponed NPL Tasmania fixture gets played on Wednesday. Kick-off at Birch Avenue is 8.15pm.
Another Northern derby will follow a week later when Riverside host Launceston City at Windsor Park on Wednesday, August 30, also at 8.15pm.
The sides' Northern Championship fixtures have also been relocated. This Wednesday will see the NC1 clash played at 6pm followed by the men's NC at 8.15pm. The women will meet on Tuesday, August 29, at 6.30pm.
On Friday, August 25, Launceston United host Riverside in NC women at 6pm and NC1 at 8.15pm and the following Wednesday (August 30) United will also stage NC women's (6pm) and men's (8.15pm) games against Devonport.
Devonport Strikers' Roberto Garrido and Luke Bennett were united on the scoresheet on Saturday but mortal enemies just a day later.
Hailing from Spain and England respectively, the silky imports were obviously on opposite sides when their nations met in the Women's World Cup final in Sydney.
Garrido had the last laugh as La Roja claimed their first world title with a 1-0 win although the teammates are expected to have patched up their differences in time for Devonport's visit to Launceston United on Wednesday when they should wrap up a sixth NPL Tasmania title in eight seasons.
The other link between Stadium Australia and Birch Avenue this week saw United captain Nichola Clark almost certainly became the first player to pull out of Women's Super League action due to "Women's World Cup final commitments".
