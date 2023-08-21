A new dental service will help bring smiles to the faces of migrant and Indigenous Northern Tasmanians.
Riverside No Gap Dental's 'Diverse Smiles' project will provide free emergency dental care to between 80 and 100 people between October and June 2024.
The service is aimed at those who have recently migrated to Australia and are yet to obtain medicare benefits, and Indigenous Tasmanians who would otherwise be unable to afford treatment.
It will predominantly be run on Saturdays.
"We're super excited," Dr Charl Jacob said.
"We'll try to help as many people as we can and it'll give us an idea of how we can help further in future.
"This is a pilot work for us in the community, and in the future we can go for a bigger project if we have the right tools and funding for it."
Riverside No Gap Dental's Trinnay Hancock and Brooke Dearing helped secure Australian Dental Association funding for the project, which is being delivered through the Mars Wrigley foundation.
It is one of 10 projects being run across the country, and is understood to be the only one of its kind in Tasmania.
Dr Jatin Chavda said helping the community was "the best gratitude we can receive".
"That's one of the reasons I'm excited about doing all this work for the community," he said.
Dr Chavda said the service would first cater to those in need of emergency dental procedures.
"We have faced this kind of difficulty with so many immigrants in the past couple of years," he said.
"Dental treatment is quite expensive and sometimes they're not going for any dental treatment for quite a long time because of the financial difficulties, so we're planning to target those patients initially.
"We're going to do emergency procedures when patients are suffering from any kind of infections or pain ... then we'll potentially expand if possible."
Community members wishing to apply for the service can do so here.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
