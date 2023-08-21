Launceston Masters Swimming Club staged a successful state short-course championships over the weekend.
Launceston Aquatic Centre played host to plenty of healthy rivalries and numerous personal best performances.
LMSC president Adrienne McMahon said several interstate swimmers also took part in what was a showcase of the friendly Tasmanian swimming community.
Lemmings medal winners were: Sarah Brown (silver), Jacquie Spencer (bronze), Merodi Jack (silver), Diana McHenry (bronze), Connie Frydrych (bronze), Ruth Timperon (gold and state record), Nick Collins (gold), Ashley Brook (gold), Andrew Lancaster (gold), Brad Collins (silver), Paul Kelly (bronze), Maurice de Jersey (gold), Bill Woodworth (gold), Michael Doran (silver), Rob Tucker (silver), George Merridew (bronze), John Towers (bronze).
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.