You can fool some of the people, some of the time

WITH the mind boggling costs blowout for the now dead Marinus project and our State Government's usual non transparency, a monumental cost blow out for the new AFL stadium is assured. Blind Freddy has known this for a long time; pity the government won't admit its brain-fade. I'm informed that our bulldozing Premier continues to push the barrow for MacPoint, yet won't even meet with the key stakeholders of the site to examine all points of view. There was a meeting last week which included the Hobart City Council, the Regatta Ass'n, RSL and First Nation's representatives to discuss the site's future. However, once again the Government refused to attend and kept these groups in the dark. Where's the consultative process? MacPoint is a valuable and key asset for all Tasmanians and tourists alike and should represent us all. There's still not a documented design plan for the stadium and its impact on the site. MONA put forward a practical visionary plan some time ago for MacPoint, which never mentioned a stadium. Where has that more beneficial proposal gone? As usual it's my way or the highway by Premier Rockcliff. The same can be said for the next election, when the public can finally have their say.

