I FOUND it quite amusing to read in (The Examiner, August 20) that independent John Tucker was having a go at our past and present health ministers, Jeremy Rockliff and Guy Barnett, about the way they have treated Dr Latt. Well if it came down to a no confidence vote in parliament against the current and past health ministers over the matter, even though John Tucker and Lara Alexander are now proposed to be independent, they would be the first ones to vote to save them. You can fool some of the people, some of the time, but you can't fool all of the people all of the time.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
MY daughter loves doing jigsaw puzzles, 1000 pieces or more. We often buy second hand puzzles and occasionally there are pieces missing which make it very hard to complete the puzzle. In a puzzle some pieces are just in the background while other pieces are brightly coloured and stand out. Without all the pieces it is nearly impossible to put the puzzle together. After a recent stay in hospital I became aware of the many people who work in the hospital. To all the wonderful doctors, nurses, physios, cleaners, cooks, volunteers, orderlies etc. at St Lukes, thank you for being part of the puzzle that put me back together. Your hard work needs to be acknowledged and congratulated.
Best Wishes to you all.
S. Langerak, Hadspen
HOW dare Guy Barnett (The Examiner, August 18 ) treat Tasmanians with such utter contempt when saying that to reveal the cost blowout of the Marinus project "would not be in the interest of Tasmanians."
Why not Minister, what are you hiding from Tasmanian voters? Are we not intelligent enough to handle this information?
This comes from a government which promised to be open and transparent with the public.
R. Parker, Summerhill
LAST Wednesday, (August 16) the PM promised to make $500m available (via competitive funding) to local and state governments who foster new housing development. What is Launceston's new Mayor and Council doing as of now to take advantage of this cash incentive? The LCC's Greater Launceston Plan & Vision Statement is welcome as far as it goes but contains little or no practical commitments to the kinds of housing strategies that the PM has promised to pay local councils for. This includes (among other possible actions) waiving planning and building permit application fees for housing developments that include a minimum proportion of affordable & social housing, and lobbying the state government to amend legislation so that local councils have the power to plan for inclusionary zoning.
Ann Blake Invermay
WITH the mind boggling costs blowout for the now dead Marinus project and our State Government's usual non transparency, a monumental cost blow out for the new AFL stadium is assured. Blind Freddy has known this for a long time; pity the government won't admit its brain-fade. I'm informed that our bulldozing Premier continues to push the barrow for MacPoint, yet won't even meet with the key stakeholders of the site to examine all points of view. There was a meeting last week which included the Hobart City Council, the Regatta Ass'n, RSL and First Nation's representatives to discuss the site's future. However, once again the Government refused to attend and kept these groups in the dark. Where's the consultative process? MacPoint is a valuable and key asset for all Tasmanians and tourists alike and should represent us all. There's still not a documented design plan for the stadium and its impact on the site. MONA put forward a practical visionary plan some time ago for MacPoint, which never mentioned a stadium. Where has that more beneficial proposal gone? As usual it's my way or the highway by Premier Rockcliff. The same can be said for the next election, when the public can finally have their say.
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
