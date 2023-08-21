The Examiner
YOUR SAY: You can fool some of the people, some of the time

August 22 2023 - 8:00am
I FOUND it quite amusing to read in (The Examiner, August 20) that independent John Tucker was having a go at our past and present health ministers, Jeremy Rockliff and Guy Barnett, about the way they have treated Dr Latt. Well if it came down to a no confidence vote in parliament against the current and past health ministers over the matter, even though John Tucker and Lara Alexander are now proposed to be independent, they would be the first ones to vote to save them. You can fool some of the people, some of the time, but you can't fool all of the people all of the time.

