Tasmania's masters representative football squads are preparing for the 2023 national carnival in Maroochydore, Queensland, to be held from October 1-7.
Players from the North and South of the state are gearing up for the event, with Sunday's training at Windsor Park their most recent session.
This year's edition is set to be the largest ever held, with Tasmania taking eight teams: six men's with one in each division (over-35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60) and two women's teams (over-35 and 40).
The over-35 women's team will be a composite, with the Tasmanian participants joining forces with players from Western Australia and country Victoria to ensure they have a complete squad.
In total, there are 177 registered males and 31 females.
Tasmania has enjoyed plenty of success over the years since its first edition in 1983, with titles in Coffs Harbour, 2018, and in Adelaide, 2019.
With football set to be played from 8am all the way until 9.20pm the days will be jam-packed with action, games are played on Sunday, Wednesday and depending on where a team finishes they will play either Friday or Saturday.
The gala will also have a golf day on the Tuesday and a masters football hall of fame ceremony will be held with three members to be inducted and two to become legends.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
