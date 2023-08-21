The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

AFL Masters National Carnival preparation heating up for Tasmania

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmania's masters representative football squads are preparing for the 2023 national carnival in Maroochydore, Queensland, to be held from October 1-7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.