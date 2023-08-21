The Examinersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Launceston soccer identities assess legacy of Women's World Cup

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated August 21 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As Football Tasmania seeks to jump on the success of the FIFA World Cup, we asked four key Northern figures what they thought of the tournament, what would be the Matildas' legacy and what needs to be done to get a Tasmanian in the national women's team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.