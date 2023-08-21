As Football Tasmania seeks to jump on the success of the FIFA World Cup, we asked four key Northern figures what they thought of the tournament, what would be the Matildas' legacy and what needs to be done to get a Tasmanian in the national women's team.
Outgoing FT chief executive Matt Bulkeley welcomed the Prime Minister's $200 million funding injection for sporting infrastructure in the wake of Australia's success on home soil.
Released in May, FT's facilities strategy centres around ongoing upgrades to existing facilities and the development of three regional hubs to cater for grass-roots demand.
A Southern regional hub would also serve as a State Football Centre, including a rectangular show pitch to accommodate top-flight games and house an A-League men's and women's team potentially from 2025-26.
Bulkeley said the sport in Tasmania is "already bursting at the seams" with clubs inundated with requests from young players.
"Now is the time to seize the moment and invest in the infrastructure and facilities needed to take football in Tasmania to the next level," he said.
I think the tournament as a whole has proved that women's football is as good as any other. The level of teams was shown in the group stages when it was so close. It's been a really competitive tournament and that's been awesome to see.
I think the way they have brought the whole country together, especially people who have not followed football before. It has shown how it can bring people together and hopefully will see participation numbers spike. Hopefully, that will go beyond the tournament as people stick around the sport. It makes you feel proud, which is strange when you don't actually know them, but it is nice to know that work at this level makes a difference because kids then want to watch. It's great to know you can make an impact even at the lowest grass-roots level.
It is starting now that the Talent Support Program has started up again as well as national youth championships. We do have players on scouts' radars such as Amelie Miller who is a 14-year-old goalkeeper at Launceston City. We need to make sure players like that are getting the right coaching from a young level all the way through and that they can get into the W-League. All 23 players in the Matildas squad have played W-League so the pathway works, we just need to get them involved and keep them coming through. We need to keep them involved in football and playing at the highest level possible which is state teams and national youth championships.
It's been fantastic. The Matildas making the final would have been the only thing that could have topped it off - that would have taken it to a new level. The attendances have been great - it's been so well supported. I keep hearing people say 'I don't even like football' and then asking me 'What is offside?' It's been a good example of how good the sport can be. Being able to watch in the right time-zone makes such a difference. If the Matildas had done well on the other side of the world it might not have caught the public's imagination as much.
I think this will make a difference but it comes down to how that difference is managed and how smart the football associations are. There's going to be a big boom and I think there will be a lasting legacy with more people wanting to play. There will be more interest in the next Olympic Games and Asian Cup which will be great but I worry that there's a bottleneck where you cannot take advantage because of the infrastructure.
The key thing in Tasmania will be schools because they have space and facilities. Basketball has shown that it can be successful if you get it into schools and not just playing in PE lessons but at break times. Kids need places to have a non-competitive kick-around. And we need a rectangular stadium somewhere, not just for soccer but other sports. If we're going to build a third stadium in Tasmania, let's make it rectangular because we already have two venues to play footy and it would offer so much more for the state. We also need to improve pathways for youngsters and grow junior numbers.
I felt it was really special. I've never been so excited to be playing women's football. Sometimes it can be quite disheartening with the way things are done and how people expect that men play football while women are just an add-on, but I felt like everyone was really getting behind this. Everyone has been supporting this - that is so special and I don't feel that has really happened before.
I think the legacy will be that you can be just as influential as any other sportsperson, play at a high level and go places. I did not always have role models showing what I could achieve but to be able to watch these games will leave people knowing they have opportunities to achieve whatever they want.
Quite a bit needs to be done. I've been so excited by the tournament but also a little bit sad because it has highlighted both how far we've come but also how far we have to go. Across Tasmania there is a lot of inequality. Women's soccer is generally not prioritised when rosters are decided and a whole range of other things and I'm not sure how we can produce top-level players if we are not given the same resources. If you are already behind in what you have, how can you expect to perform at the same level? People are saying the right things but we need a shift in action not conversation. I don't think anyone is doing this to disadvantage women but there has to be a cultural shift.
The big difference between the men's and women's World Cups is being able to see countries that invest in the women's game. For example, the huge difference between the US men's and women's teams. But other countries are catching up and the gap is very small between the top and what is coming beneath them so it is more equal than the men's World Cup where you could not see countries like the US, Australia or New Zealand winning. But in the women's, the superpowers have to be on their guard. The gap is still there between the women's and men's game.
What I hope will follow is more Football Australia and government investment in soccer in general, not just women's soccer. We've got to start building now because everything is about momentum and we've got to use that because in two or three months' time we will have lost it. We have to invest in facilities and coaches for eight-12-year-olds because there is no benefit in just targeting older players. When they reach 16-18 it's too late to change things, you need to teach them as eight-year-olds. Nine out of 10 16-year-olds you cannot change. So you need to put your best coaches in charge of the juniors. A couple years ago Australia had an AIS but it was cancelled because of funding so maybe investing again in this would be a good idea.
Football Tasmania have to invest in recruitment of young players. And facilities - there is a new facility at Kingborough but what about the North? And coaches - they need to be capable. Just look at Japan, all the players' ball skills are perfect so they must have a great program from very young but even some of our top players are deficient in some skills. You've got to look outside the square for coaches.
