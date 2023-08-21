Quite a bit needs to be done. I've been so excited by the tournament but also a little bit sad because it has highlighted both how far we've come but also how far we have to go. Across Tasmania there is a lot of inequality. Women's soccer is generally not prioritised when rosters are decided and a whole range of other things and I'm not sure how we can produce top-level players if we are not given the same resources. If you are already behind in what you have, how can you expect to perform at the same level? People are saying the right things but we need a shift in action not conversation. I don't think anyone is doing this to disadvantage women but there has to be a cultural shift.