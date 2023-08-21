Sam Siggins has stormed into State League player of the year outright leadership with his best-on-ground performance in Lauderdale's 30-point win over Glenorchy.
Siggins added three votes to his game-high four goals as the Magpies were kept pointless in the first term.
This saw him move clear of Northern Bomber Ben Simpson who failed to poll as Kingborough edged a thrilling battle of the top two.
While Ben Donnelly was best-on-ground in the five-point win, his Tigers teammate Jack Tomkinson was the big mover in the award standings as his two votes saw him climb to within one of second-placed Simpson.
Jack Avent was North Launceston's best while his coach Brad Cox-Goodyer kicked another couple to cement his dominance in the Peter Hudson Medal standings.
Dylan Riley's six goals in a losing cause earned the Blues forward two votes as Angus Norton was best-on-ground for 17-point winners North Hobart.
