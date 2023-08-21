Triabunna premiership coach Paul Rainbird has reflected proudly on his team's grand final win against Campbell Town in the Oatlands District Football Association.
Winning 11.13 (79) to 10.6 (66), the victory capped off an undefeated campaign for the Roos, who broke a 21-year premiership drought.
"I was amazed with how many people from the community came to the game that normally probably wouldn't and they're all ecstatic, it's just great for a community on the East Coast to taste some success," Rainbird said.
The match was not without controversy as two Robins players were shown red cards in the first half, leaving last year's grand finalists with 16 on the field for the rest of the match.
"I found that it was difficult to coach against because of the fact that we were figuring out where the loose man plays and it was quite challenging," Rainbird said.
Only two points up at the main break, the Roos played a true premiership quarter in the third, kicking four goals to Campbell Town's one as their lead stretched as far as 26 points.
Rainbird said that period was where he thought his side won the match.
"I was really proud of the discipline we showed, Campbell Town tried to intimidate our young group," he said.
"The main message of the whole result was the mentality to accept the physicality but to get through it and just stay disciplined which I think has has been really good pretty much all year for us."
Having not lost since last year's preliminary final match against the same opposition, Rainbird said the squad's character has been the driving force behind the Roos' flawless campaign.
"It's just the maturity of the group to get through week-in, week-out, and when you don't lose a game it's tough to not turn up on grand final day with a headspace to think that we haven't lost a game and we probably should win today," he said.
"The main message out of that is the hard work, it was about us being better for longer against a side that played in a grand final last year."
Ruck Mitch Reeve was voted best on ground on the day, despite suffering what initially appeared to be a serious knee injury in the third quarter.
"He obviously wasn't at his 100 per cent best at the time but he was just inspirational to get the job done and I think he was a very worthy best-on-ground player," Rainbird said.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
