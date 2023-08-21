A three-hour traffic operation in Launceston last weekend has highlighted major concerns for police with one driver showing "complete disregard" for a child's safety.
The Northern Road Policing Services conducted a combined traffic operation on Saturday, August 19, alongside the Department of State Growth Transport Safety and Investigation Unit.
The three-hour operation ran between 8 and 11pm on Saturday night along Bathurst Street in Launceston.
Police and transport officers performed 45 random breath tests and 45 vehicle inspections, which led to a number of defect notices and a discovery of a driver detected at an alcohol blood level of 0.058 seen driving without their lights on.
Police said 32 vehicles - which was over 70 per cent of those stopped - were issued with defect notices, many with multiple issues related to tyres, suspension, exhaust and tinting non-compliance.
Two vehicles were found to be unregistered, one driver unlicensed and two passengers not wearing seat belts.
Most egregiously for Northern Road Policing Services Sergeant Ben Kromkamp was a nine-year-old child seen sitting on the lap of another passenger in the front passenger seat of a vehicle during the operation.
"This is of major concern for police and shows a complete disregard for the safety of the child, who are our most vulnerable road users," Sergeant Kromkamp said.
"The driver proceeded against and has received a penalty notice of three demerit points and a $390 fine."
Sergeant Kromkamp said police would continue to conduct operations such as these to ensure safe roads in the state, with the focus on "high-risk offences, including seat belt compliance and drink driving".
"Motorists will be held to account with continued operations aimed at curbing such behaviour," he said.
"It's also a timely reminder to ensure the vehicle you're driving is roadworthy.
"If the vehicle isn't compliant, then it's not safe to drive."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.