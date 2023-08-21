The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Police

Police conduct traffic operation in Launceston to curb unsafe behaviour

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
August 21 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania police conducted a road safety operation over the weekend. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Tasmania police conducted a road safety operation over the weekend. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A three-hour traffic operation in Launceston last weekend has highlighted major concerns for police with one driver showing "complete disregard" for a child's safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.