The federal Labor government will direct funds to upgrade dangerous roads at South Launceston and Trevallyn under its 2023-24 Black Spot Program.
The program will fund three projects in the Bass electorate.
Mulgrave and Galvin Street intersection will get kerb extensions and traffic islands, Mulgrave Street, Pedder Street, and Garfield Street will also get kerb extensions and traffic islands, and Gorge Road between Trevellyn Road and Bain Terrace will get improved skid resistance work.
The Black Spot Program funds safety measures where several serious crashes are known to have occurred or are at risk of occurring.
Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley said the Black Spot Program would significantly contribute to reducing serious injuries and deaths on Tasmanian roads and build on previous investments in the State.
"These improvements will deliver enormous benefits for constituents in Northern Tasmania - making a vital difference for drivers in two South Launceston locations and Trevallyn through new kerb extensions, traffic islands, and improved skid resistance," she said.
"Drivers in Northern Tasmania can rest assured that these changes will prevent accidents and reduce heartbreaking deaths on our roads.
"These meaningful improvements will mean so much for families in Northern Tasmania, with new kerb extensions and traffic islands particularly expected to improve safety for children.
"Small businesses in Northern Tasmania can expect improved driving conditions and greater business efficiency because of these road upgrades."
The Tasmanian Black Spot Consultative Panel has provided the opportunity for stakeholders in Northern Tasmania to have a say in the project selection process and ensure that nominations of the highest priority and importance to the local community are recommended for approval.
The Tasmanian review panel includes representatives from the Local Government Association of Tasmania, Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania, Tasmanian Transport Association, Tasmanian Motorcycle Council, Tasmanian Bicycle Network, Tasmania Police, and Department of State Growth.
There have already been 16 deaths on Tasmanian roads in 2022.
For more information on the Australian Government's Black Spot Program, or to nominate a black spot, visit investment.infrastructure.gov.au/funding/blackspots.
This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.