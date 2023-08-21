The former Mowbray Bowls Club in Newnham has transformed into a collection of accessible housing for people with disabilities.
Unify SDA Housing, a disability accommodation provider, officially handed over the keys to new residents at the Newnham Lanes development on Monday afternoon.
Private investors funded the project with support from the Tasmanian government.
Managing Director of Unify SDA Housing, Tom Tasker, said the development reflected a new and much-needed boost in accessible housing stock for those living with a disability in northern Tasmania.
"It's the largest project we have completed so far," Mr Tasker said.
The project is "a new, inclusive community reflecting the highest standard of accessible accommodation".
The development comprises nine units in total, seven of which are built to the NDIS' High Physical Support standard, and two units are made to the Improved Liveability standard.
Every residence is built with accessibility in mind at a property which is flat and ramp-free.
The units are fitted with wider doorways, electric blinds, adjustable bench tops, open-plan wheelchair-friendly kitchens, living areas, and bedrooms.
"Five of the units are already leased and will be moved into straight away after today's opening," Mr Tasker said.
"For many of the new tenants moving in, this will be the first time they have lived in accommodation specific to their needs."
In most cases, NDIS participants live with family, in group homes or rentals fitted out with some accessibility tools, Mr Tasker said.
"In some situations, NDIS participants find themselves living more permanently between the hospital, medical facilities or nursing homes."
"What is clear is that for the majority of Tasmanians eligible for SDA funding under the NDIS, their current living arrangements simply do not meet their needs or provide them with the independence, comfort or security they deserve."
"We're working to change this," Mr Tasker concluded.
It is hoped that Newnham Lanes will cater to a wide variety of people who want to live on their own or with a friend, carer or family. Tenants are free to choose their own support providers and are not tied to any specific service arrangements.
Three units remain available for inspection and leasing. For more information, contact Unify SDA Housing.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
