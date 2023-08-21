The last time England played in a World Cup final was three years before I was born.
And I - as my work colleagues delight in telling me - am old.
My father was there. He even had a seat side on to where Geoff Hurst's controversial shot crossed the Wembley goalline, although he had vacated it as normal time ticked away because he didn't want to get caught in the post-match traffic.
Hated getting caught in traffic did Dad.
He did see Hurst's emphatic late sealer but was long gone by the time Bobby Moore was shaking the gloved hand of Queenie.
A trifling 57 years later and an England team were back on the biggest stage albeit on the opposite side of the planet and the human gender.
Entering the decider as reigning European champions, with a coach making her fourth major final appearance in six years, having already played against teams from six continents and now facing one yet to play in Australia and embroiled in more domestic turmoil than the British Royal family, what could possibly go wrong?
But sometimes the most dysfunctional opponents can be the most dangerous. Denmark didn't even qualify for the 1992 European Championship but - called up from their beach holidays when war-torn Yugoslavia were kicked out - went on to win it while France, the Netherlands and Italy have all won major tournaments despite infighting of Spanish Civil War proportions.
It turns out that Spain were not only the reigning under-17 and under-20 world champs but were so good they could leave the winner of the last two Ballon d'Or awards on the bench, another dozen star players back home in protest at divisive coach Jorge Vilda and still win 1-0 through inspirational captain Olga Carmona.
England were left with the consolation of having - in Mary Earps - the player with the best gloves, and tongue, in the tournament.
An event that promoted itself with the hashtag "Beyond Greatness" ultimately saw both England and Australia achieve greatness but unable to go beyond it.
Meanwhile the likes of Germany, Brazil and even multiple champions USA didn't even make it Beyond Blandness.
So as La Roja painted the town red and the Lionesses retreated to their national pride, what legacy will be left by the biggest event held on these shores since the 2000 Olympic Games began and reached a climax in the same Sydney stadium as Sunday's final?
A national record of 11 million television spectators watched the Matildas' historic semi-final, two million filled stadiums across Australia and New Zealand and two billion more watched around the world.
Amid clamour for a national holiday should the Matildas win, many suggested the less popular alternative of properly funding a sport that has become used to playing second fiddle to rival football codes, swimming, athletics and even sailing.
The sport that shall forever be called soccer is a giant that will now be hushed back to sleep by Gillon McLachlan reciting bed-time tales of umpiring blunders, nightclub brawls and documentaries about having the unenviable distinction as the only professional sporting code in the world without an openly gay player (Four Corners, ABC iView).
Instead, for one glorious month, Australians have watched - in record numbers - and been inspired by a team led by a gay woman of colour.
It has been a cause as unifying as listening to FIFA president Gianni Infantino - the man who holds the purse strings on women's soccer - tell women: "You have the power to change. You have the power to convince us men what we have to do and what we don't have to do. You do it. Just do it. And pop the kettle on while you're in the kitchen."
OK, I may have made up the last bit.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.