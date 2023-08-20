Perth have taken full advantage of home conditions in their NTFA division one elimination final against Old Launcestonians, winning 9.12 (66) to 4.11 (35).
The victory, which was witnessed by a bumper crowd, advances the Magpies through to the semi-final where they will play Lilydale.
With home finals few and far between at Perth Football Ground in recent decades, Magpies coach Jade Selby said the win was well deserved by the community.
"It was a great to see the community get around it, I could feel our crowd all day, don't get me wrong OLs turned up as well, but the noise from our supporters was amazing in that last quarter," he said.
With the wind favouring scoring at the northern end, Perth looked to take full advantage but were met by a resistant OLs defence.
Eventually the first goal came, however it was the visitors who drew first blood through Will Archer.
The Magpies responded though, James Newsum kicked truly for the hosts' first before a 50-metre penalty put Matthew Warren in the goal-square where he duly converted.
Perth managed to stretch their lead to double figures when Ali Jammas added a third major for the quarter, but the Blues' leading goal-kicker Mitchell Cheesman struck late to make it a seven-point difference at the first break.
The second term started strongly for OLs as they piled on the pressure with deep forward-50 entries, but the Magpies' defence were able to take intercept marks consistently to keep their opponents from scoring.
Eventually Perth managed to counter-attack which resulted in Jammas booting his second for the match.
The Blues continued to press, but with only three behinds to show for their second-quarter efforts, Perth were able to enter the main break with a 13-point lead.
"The first quarter both teams played really well and that second quarter they really hit hard, but our back six were amazing and for them to keep OLs to that score was really important for us," Selby said.
The third term began with a bang for Jake Smith who converted twice in succession from set-shots as Perth stormed out to a six-goals-to-two lead, but Cheesman once again delivered for the Blues with his wobbly kick from 30 metres finding its target.
OLs were clearly willing to throw everything at the Magpies in the final term and when Josh Harris kicked an early goal the game felt far from over.
Continuing to win the territory battle, the Blues were once again unable to penetrate Perth's defence.
OLs' winning chances then took a blow as a 50m penalty meant Connor Neil would kick the Magpies' seventh major for the day from inside the goal-square just as Warren did earlier in the day.
"We talked about the head, not the heart, we really knuckled down and there was no drop of the head whenever OLs were having a real crack," Selby said about his team's ability to respond to OLs' momentum.
From there Perth's midfield began to dominate the clearance battle and when Newsum kicked his second with a quick snap, followed by a contested mark and goal from Will Haley moments later, the Magpies were well on their way to a memorable win.
"Really proud. They're a young group and we want to go places, we're not here just to make up the numbers, we want to win finals and that's a great start," Selby said.
